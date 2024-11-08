OBAMA congratulates DONALD TRUMP after he thrashed KAMALA HARRIS in U.S. presidential election





Friday, November 8, 2024 - Former United States President, Barack Obama, has congratulated President-elect Donald Trump after he emerged victorious in the just concluded U.S. presidential election.

Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, who conceded the race and assured him of a smooth transition.

In a statement, Obama congratulated Trump and his Vice President-elect, JD Vance, for their outright victory in the poll.

"Now the results are in and we want to congratulate President Trump and Senator JD Vance on their victory.

"This is not the outcome we had hoped for. But living in a democracy is about recognising that our point of view won't always win out, and being willing to accept the peaceful transfer of power," he said.

Obama further highlighted the nation’s ongoing challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact and economic strain from rising prices, as pressing issues that demand bipartisan cooperation.

"We won't always see eye-to-eye in everything. But progress requires us to extend good faith and grace even to people with whom we deeply disagree.

"That is how we've come this far and how we will keep building a country that is more fair, just, equal, and free," Obama said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST