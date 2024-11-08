Big day for RAILA as he is set to be officially unveiled as Kenya’s candidate for AUC Chairmanship job in Addis Ababa





Friday, November 8, 2024 - The campaign secretariat of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is expected to unveil him today as Kenya's candidate for chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

In a press release, the secretariat said the event is meant to provide a platform for Raila to engage with core players and partners of the AU.

"The Addis event is a follow-up to the 27th August 2024 official reception of the candidature of Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga in Nairobi, and is meant to provide a platform for the candidate to engage with core players, formations, and partners of the AU.

"The candidate will use the forum to outline his pan-African vision and priorities in line with AU Agenda 2063," the secretariat said.

Raila will later in the evening issue a keynote address at the Grand Campaign Reception which will be held at AU Multipurpose Hall.

This comes three months after Kenya officially launched Raila's bid for the AUC at a high-profile event held at State House in Nairobi.

The launch was hosted by President William Ruto and attended by several East African Community (EAC) heads of state including Presidents Salva Kiir of South Sudan, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, and Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania.

In his speech, Raila articulated his vision for AU, emphasizing his commitment to making it more people-centered and focused on serving the interests of all Africans.

On the other hand, Ruto described Raila as Kenya's "most capable steward" for the role, emphasizing his qualifications and suitability for leadership within the AUC.

The Kenyan DAILY POST