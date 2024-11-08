UDA founders want MPs who opposed GACHAGUA’s impeachment punished!

Friday, November 8, 2024 - The founders of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) now want all party Members of Parliament who opposed the impeachment of Riathi Gachagua last month to face disciplinary action.
In a statement on Thursday, the
founders asserted that Gachagua was lawfully removed from office according to
the constitution and should, therefore, be expelled from the party, severing
all ties with him.
"While the former DP has a
right to legal recourse in courts, we as the UDA Founders Association hold that
he was properly impeached and therefore should disentangle from our party and
sever any political ties forthwith," the statement read in part.
The founders also called on the
party to nominate the newly appointed Deputy President Kithure Kindiki as its
deputy leader.
The UDA founders further urged
party leaders to remove anyone attempting to undermine the president's agenda
or disrupt the nation's unity, as exemplified by Raila Odinga.
