UDA founders want MPs who opposed GACHAGUA’s impeachment punished!





Friday, November 8, 2024 - The founders of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) now want all party Members of Parliament who opposed the impeachment of Riathi Gachagua last month to face disciplinary action.

In a statement on Thursday, the founders asserted that Gachagua was lawfully removed from office according to the constitution and should, therefore, be expelled from the party, severing all ties with him.

"While the former DP has a right to legal recourse in courts, we as the UDA Founders Association hold that he was properly impeached and therefore should disentangle from our party and sever any political ties forthwith," the statement read in part.

The founders also called on the party to nominate the newly appointed Deputy President Kithure Kindiki as its deputy leader.

The UDA founders further urged party leaders to remove anyone attempting to undermine the president's agenda or disrupt the nation's unity, as exemplified by Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST