Notorious robber nabbed in Embu after stealing a Mark X - He had swapped the original number plates with sticker plates (PHOTOs & VIDEO).





Friday, November 22, 2024 - A middle-aged man believed to be behind car theft in Embu was cornered by members of the public while trying to escape after stealing a Mark X.

The stolen car had been parked outside a residential flat in the town.

The suspect landed in a ditch while fleeing after boda boda riders in the area chased after him, following a tip-off.

The cunning robber had swapped the original number plates with sticker plates.

The irate mob almost lynched him but he was rescued by cops and taken to custody.

See photos and video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.