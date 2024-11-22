KALONZO piles pressure on RUTO over ADANI despite the cancelation of ADANI Group deals in JKIA and KETRACO.





Friday, November 22, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has poured cold water on President William Ruto's decision to cancel all Adani Group deals in Kenya following the Indian conglomerate's indictment by a U.S. court over bribery allegations on Wednesday.

In a statement on Thursday, Kalonzo Musyoka, acting as opposition leader following Raila Odinga's move to join the government, criticized President William Ruto's cancellation of Adani's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (Ketraco) deals, stating 'it is not enough'

"It is not enough to cancel the Adani Group deals in JKIA and Ketraco; Adani is also in SHA/SHIF. Ruto should also cancel this daily immediately," he stated.

Kalonzo further stated that he will be appearing in court next Wednesday to demand accountability and transparency on the Adani deals.

"On November 27, we will appear in court on behalf of the Kenyan people regarding JKIA, demanding strict accountability and transparency on the Adani deals," Kalonzo said.

