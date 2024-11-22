AHMEDNASIR challenges RUTO to start fighting corruption as he exposes two Supreme Court Judges building Properties worth hundreds of millions using proceeds of corruption.





Friday, November 22, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has commended President William Ruto for his recent statement pledging to take a leading role in the fight against corruption whenever credible evidence of corruption emerges.

Ruto, who spoke on Thursday during his annual State of the Nation address at the National Assembly, said corruption has become a cancer that is eating Kenyan society.

"Corruption is a serious risk to social justice, sustainable development, national security, and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda," he said.

Commenting on social media after Ruto's tough talk on corruption, Ahmednasir urged the President to start dealing with two corrupt supreme court judges who are building multimillion mansions in Nairobi’s Lavington Estate and in Kilifi’s Vipingo yet their salaries are known.

“Mr. President @WilliamsRuto, you have both "undisputed evidence" and "credible information" that two judges of the Supreme Court are building properties worth hundreds of millions on salaries of Kshs 850k.

"You know one building in Lavington and the other in Vipingo. Act, Mr. President! You know too well that JurisPESA is killing our courts,” Ahmednasir wrote on his X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST