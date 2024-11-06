North Carolina man says he voted KAMALA HARRIS for US President because his girlfriend threatened to dump him if he did not (VIDEO)

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - A young North Carolina man revealed live on CNN that he voted for Kamala Harris because his girlfriend threatened to dump him if he did not.
The man was interviewed by CNN shortly after casting
his vote in the presidential election between Donald
Trump and Kamala Harris
He said: 'So, I wasn't going to vote at all until my
girlfriend was blowing up my phone telling me to go vote. If I didn't she was
going to break up with me. Now I am here.'
When asked if he she was serious, he added: 'No I made that
up, it's funny to say that', before saying she did ask him to vote for Harris.
He continued: 'I wasn't going to vote at all, I was going to
stay at home, eat some chips or something I don't know.'
Watch the video below
North Carolina man says he voted KAMALA HARRIS for US President because his girlfriend threatened to dump him if he did not pic.twitter.com/uvu8DMlqJf— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 6, 2024
