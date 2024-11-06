KAMALA HARRIS' campaign surrogate, MARK CUBAN, congratulates TRUMP, says he won 'fair and square'







Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - Mark Cuban went on X to congratulate Donald Trump, even before victory was called in his favour.

"You won fair and square," Cuban, who is Kamala Harris' campaign surrogate, wrote on X on Wednesday morning. "Congrats to @elonmusk as well. #Godspeed."



Cuban initially endorsed President Joe Biden's reelection campaign. He shifted his support to Harris after she became the Democratic nominee.

The "Shark Tank" star campaigned heavily for Harris, appearing at rallies in battleground states including Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin.