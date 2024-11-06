“Let that sink in”- ELON MUSK teases possible role in White House following TRUMP’s victory

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - Following the electoral win of Republican, Donald Trump on Wednesday morning, tech mogul, Elon Musk shared an edited image of him holding a sink against the White House's Oval Office background.
The image was a throwback of him strolling into Twitter
headquarters with a sink after he acquired the social media platform.
The billionaire, a vocal and heavy financial supporter of Donald Trump, shared the image on X with the caption, "Let that sink in!" Musk acquired Twitter (now X) in 2022 for $44 billion
"Entering Twitter HQ --
let that sink in!" Musk tweeted on October 26, 2022.
Musk's post has also led to speculations about a possible
role in Trump's administration if the Republican wins the White House race.
Trump previously said that he would like the Tesla CEO to be his
"secretary of cost-cutting".
After US media projections showed Trump inches away from
securing the 270 electoral votes required to win the White House race, Musk
took to X to express his euphoria through a series of posts. "Game, set
and match" was one of Musk's first posts on X. The term is commonly used
in a tennis match to indicate that a player has won.
He later tweeted a photo of himself speaking with Trump at
an election night party. "America is a nation of builders," and,
"Soon, you will be free to build," he wrote in another post.
A fourth post by Musk said, "The people of America gave
Donald Trump a crystal clear mandate for change tonight."
Musk has donated over $118 million to Trump's campaign since
endorsing him in July.
