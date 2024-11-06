“Let that sink in”- ELON MUSK teases possible role in White House following TRUMP’s victory







Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - Following the electoral win of Republican, Donald Trump on Wednesday morning, tech mogul, Elon Musk shared an edited image of him holding a sink against the White House's Oval Office background.

The image was a throwback of him strolling into Twitter headquarters with a sink after he acquired the social media platform.

The billionaire, a vocal and heavy financial supporter of Donald Trump, shared the image on X with the caption, "Let that sink in!" Musk acquired Twitter (now X) in 2022 for $44 billion





"Entering Twitter HQ -- let that sink in!" Musk tweeted on October 26, 2022.

Musk's post has also led to speculations about a possible role in Trump's administration if the Republican wins the White House race. Trump previously said that he would like the Tesla CEO to be his "secretary of cost-cutting".

After US media projections showed Trump inches away from securing the 270 electoral votes required to win the White House race, Musk took to X to express his euphoria through a series of posts. "Game, set and match" was one of Musk's first posts on X. The term is commonly used in a tennis match to indicate that a player has won.

He later tweeted a photo of himself speaking with Trump at an election night party. "America is a nation of builders," and, "Soon, you will be free to build," he wrote in another post.

A fourth post by Musk said, "The people of America gave Donald Trump a crystal clear mandate for change tonight."

Musk has donated over $118 million to Trump's campaign since endorsing him in July.