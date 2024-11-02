Brace for poor short rains and hunger – Kenya Meteorological Department warns Kenyans





Saturday, November 2, 2024 - The Kenya Meteorological Department has predicted that the October and November rain will be short and poor.

Speaking on Friday, Kenya Met Director General, David Gikungu said a forecast by the United Nations shows Kenya is among the countries likely to experience severe hunger early next year.

Gikungu blamed the delayed rains on a phenomenon called a negative Indian Ocean Dipole, which refers to cold waters in the Indian Ocean near East Africa.

This causes dry weather in the region. “The delayed onset is a result of the negative Indian Ocean Dipole that has been developing over the past few weeks,” he said.

Gikungu said the rains will trickle in next week or the second week of November in most places. The areas where rains will be depressed include the Coast, northeastern Kenya, the entire eastern Kenya, and Mt Kenya.

“Rainfall is anticipated to be below the November-to-January long-term mean across most areas, except for the northern parts of Turkana County, where near-average rainfall is expected.

"Temperatures are likely to be warmer than average throughout the country,” he said.

