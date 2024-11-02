Brace for poor short rains and hunger – Kenya Meteorological Department warns Kenyans

Saturday, November 2, 2024 - The Kenya Meteorological Department has predicted that the October and November rain will be short and poor.
Speaking on Friday, Kenya Met
Director General, David Gikungu said a forecast by the United Nations shows
Kenya is among the countries likely to experience severe hunger early next
year.
Gikungu blamed the delayed rains
on a phenomenon called a negative Indian Ocean Dipole, which refers to cold
waters in the Indian Ocean near East Africa.
This causes dry weather in the
region. “The delayed onset is a result of the negative Indian Ocean Dipole
that has been developing over the past few weeks,” he said.
Gikungu said the rains will
trickle in next week or the second week of November in most places. The areas
where rains will be depressed include the Coast, northeastern Kenya, the entire eastern Kenya, and Mt Kenya.
“Rainfall is anticipated to be
below the November-to-January long-term mean across most areas, except for the
northern parts of Turkana County, where near-average rainfall is expected.
"Temperatures are likely to be
warmer than average throughout the country,” he said.
