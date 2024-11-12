Lands CS ALICE WAHOME lashes at Senator JOE NYUTU for claiming she is RUTO’s flower girl with no power at all – Look!





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has hit back at Senator Joe Nyutu over remarks that she is a ceremonial puppet of President William Ruto.

Taking to her X account, CS Wahome lashed out at Nyutu, emphasising that she is interested in serving the people as opposed to playing politics.

“I am more interested in service delivery and governance and not power. I don’t know who sent you to talk about me,” she fired off.

CS Wahome, who is in Baku, Azerbaijan for COP29, noted she was busy representing the country at the summit and would not be distracted.

“I have just arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan for COP29. I’m here for various high-level meetings on behalf of the country,” she added.

Wahome further warned Nyutu, who is an ally of former DP Rigathi Gachagua, to desist from mentioning her name in political rallies.

“Kindly do not drag me into your politics,” she warned tactfully removing herself from politics surrounding the impeachment of Gachagua.

This is after Nyutu claimed Wahome is powerless in government.

“I dare say this, that though Alice Wahome is the CS (of Lands), she has no power in that Ministry. All the power is with the Principal Secretaries and they have no regard for her,” Nyutu stated.

The Senator further faulted the current regime for carrying out a choreographed plan to kick out leaders from the Mt Kenya region after using their votes to win the 2022 general elections.

He further named politicians from the Mt Kenya region who campaigned for Ruto but have since been sidelined by the Kenya Kwanza government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST