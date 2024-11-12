Lands CS ALICE WAHOME lashes at Senator JOE NYUTU for claiming she is RUTO’s flower girl with no power at all – Look!

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has hit back at Senator Joe Nyutu over remarks that she is a ceremonial puppet of President William Ruto.
Taking to her X account, CS
Wahome lashed out at Nyutu, emphasising that she is interested in serving
the people as opposed to playing politics.
“I am more interested in service
delivery and governance and not power. I don’t know who sent you to talk about
me,” she fired off.
CS Wahome, who is in Baku,
Azerbaijan for COP29, noted she was busy representing the country at the summit
and would not be distracted.
“I have just arrived in Baku,
Azerbaijan for COP29. I’m here for various high-level meetings on behalf of the
country,” she added.
Wahome further warned Nyutu, who
is an ally of former DP Rigathi Gachagua, to desist from mentioning her
name in political rallies.
“Kindly do not drag me into your
politics,” she warned tactfully removing herself from politics surrounding the impeachment
of Gachagua.
This is after Nyutu claimed
Wahome is powerless in government.
“I dare say this, that though
Alice Wahome is the CS (of Lands), she has no power in that Ministry. All the
power is with the Principal Secretaries and they have no regard for her,” Nyutu
stated.
The Senator further faulted the
current regime for carrying out a choreographed plan to kick out leaders from
the Mt Kenya region after using their votes to win the 2022 general elections.
He further named politicians
from the Mt Kenya region who campaigned for Ruto but have since been sidelined
by the Kenya Kwanza government.
