If medical examinations reveal EBANG ENGONGA is infected with STD, he would be prosecuted for an offence against public health - Equatorial Guinea’s chief prosecutor







Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - Equatorial Guinea’s chief prosecutor, Anatolio Nzang Nguema, announced that Baltasar Ebang Engonga, a senior government official, could face prosecution for “offences against public health” if medical examinations reveal he is infected with a sexually transmitted disease (STD).

This follows a social media scandal involving hundreds of leaked s3x tapes allegedly featuring Engonga with multiple women, including wives of prominent officials.

Engonga, the director of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF) and son of a high-ranking government figure, is seen in expl!cit videos reportedly filmed in his finance ministry office. The leaked videos have prompted the government to intervene and curb their online distribution. According to accounts circulated on WhatsApp and later posted on major social media platforms, over 400 videos allegedly featuring Engonga were leaked, gaining widespread attention due to his high-profile position.

In response, Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue issued a statement on social media platform X, ordering the “immediate suspension of all civil servants who have engaged in s3xual activities within ministry offices.” The Vice President emphasized that such actions breach the code of conduct and public ethics laws.

Last week, Obiang gave Equatorial Guinea’s telecommunications ministry and phone operators 24 hours to “stop the distribution of p0rnographic videos flooding social networks.” He stated, “As the government, we cannot continue to see families destroyed.”

Engonga, known by the nickname “Bello,” is reportedly under remand at Malabo’s Black Beach prison on unrelated embezzlement charges. The incident has drawn attention from around the country, leading to government-imposed internet restrictions to control the spread of the videos. Internet traffic and access to multimedia content have reportedly been disrupted as part of these containment efforts.

Amid rumors that additional videos involving other government officials could emerge, social media remains rife with speculation. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as public scrutiny intensifies.