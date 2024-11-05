If medical examinations reveal EBANG ENGONGA is infected with STD, he would be prosecuted for an offence against public health - Equatorial Guinea’s chief prosecutor

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - Equatorial Guinea’s chief prosecutor, Anatolio Nzang Nguema, announced that Baltasar Ebang Engonga, a senior government official, could face prosecution for “offences against public health” if medical examinations reveal he is infected with a sexually transmitted disease (STD).
This follows a social media scandal involving hundreds of
leaked s3x tapes allegedly featuring Engonga with multiple women, including
wives of prominent officials.
Engonga, the director of the National Financial
Investigation Agency (ANIF) and son of a high-ranking government figure, is
seen in expl!cit videos reportedly filmed in his finance ministry office. The
leaked videos have prompted the government to intervene and curb their online
distribution. According to accounts circulated on WhatsApp and later posted on
major social media platforms, over 400 videos allegedly featuring Engonga were
leaked, gaining widespread attention due to his high-profile position.
In response, Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue
issued a statement on social media platform X, ordering the “immediate
suspension of all civil servants who have engaged in s3xual activities within
ministry offices.” The Vice President emphasized that such actions breach the
code of conduct and public ethics laws.
Last week, Obiang gave Equatorial Guinea’s
telecommunications ministry and phone operators 24 hours to “stop the
distribution of p0rnographic videos flooding social networks.” He stated, “As
the government, we cannot continue to see families destroyed.”
Engonga, known by the nickname “Bello,” is reportedly under
remand at Malabo’s Black Beach prison on unrelated embezzlement charges. The
incident has drawn attention from around the country, leading to
government-imposed internet restrictions to control the spread of the videos.
Internet traffic and access to multimedia content have reportedly been
disrupted as part of these containment efforts.
Amid rumors that additional videos involving other
government officials could emerge, social media remains rife with speculation.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as public scrutiny
intensifies.
0 Comments