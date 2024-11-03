Blame game begins as Education CS JULIUS MIGOS blames his Treasury counterpart JOHN MBADI for the mess in his Ministry





Sunday, November 3, 2024 - Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba has blamed his Treasury counterpart John Mbadi for the mess in his Ministry, claiming it has hindered his ability to perform effectively.

While appearing before the Senate, CS Migos claimed that the Treasury owes his ministry Ksh59 billion in capitation arrears, noting that the discrepancy was crippling learning in public schools.

He stated that for almost five years, the Ministry of Education has fallen short of the approved capitation rate for primary, junior secondary, and secondary school learners.

The CS added that the delayed disbursement by the Treasury has affected 1,424 learners in primary, 1,542 learners in junior secondary, and 22,244 learners in secondary school, presenting insurmountable challenges to the Ministry.

CS Migos also indicated that learning is affected in the schools experiencing such challenges, dealing a big blow to the performances and quality of teaching.

He noted that school heads in the affected schools are faced with huge hurdles when it comes to ensuring the smooth running of the learning institutions.

“When you do not give enough money to the schools, there is evidence that the quality and performance of some of the schools may fall below the required standards because it becomes very difficult for the headteachers to run the school,” he told the Senate.

While responding to queries about the allocation and utilization of capitation funds for schools, the CS said that the funds being released by the Exchequer were not proportionate to the increasing number of enrolling students.

Migos notes that despite the Ministry changing the distribution strategy to release funds promptly, secondary school heads still decry the inadequate funds.

