NDINDI NYORO leaves tongues wagging as he reveals why he didn’t participate in GACHAGUA’s impeachment





Monday, November 11, 2024 - Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has revealed the reason why he didn’t participate in the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Nyoro, who is a close ally of President William Ruto, was among the few MPs from both the opposition and the government who were conspicuously missing in Parliament when the crucial vote was being taken.

Sources indicate that Ndindi Nyoro's choice to stay uninvolved in former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment has unsettled several close allies of President William Ruto.

Some of these figures are now advocating for Nyoro's removal from his position as chair of the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee.

Speaking for the first time since Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment, Ndindi Nyoro, who has been recognized as Kenya's best-performing MP for three consecutive years, stated, "I fear taking a knife to stab my elder brother, regardless of our differences.





The Kenyan DAILY POST