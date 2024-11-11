MOSES KURIA is just like a ‘housegirl’ in RUTO’s government – Murang’a Senator says.





Monday, November 11, 2024 - Murang’a County Senator, Joe Nyutu, has accused President William Ruto of betraying people who made him the President in 2022.

Ruto, who triumphed over former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the 2022 election, received overwhelming support from the Mt Kenya electorate.

Of the 7.2 million votes that secured President William Ruto’s win, nearly 4 million came from the Mt. Kenya region, largely mobilized under the leadership of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Commenting on Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment, Nyutu criticized President William Ruto as a thankless leader, saying he abandoned those who helped him ascend to power.

Senator Nyutu remarked that President William Ruto dismissed Moses Kuria from his Cabinet Secretary role, reducing him to a mere "housegirl" in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

“Moses Kuria was fired from the Cabinet and has been given a job that I can equate to a housegirl in a house that was her own as a wife,” Nyutu said.

