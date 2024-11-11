Ukora Kila Mahali: A disgruntled client exposes a city garage owned by Former Starehe MP and RUTO’s friend CHARLES KANYI alias JAGUAR (LOOK).





Monday, November 11, 2024 - A disgruntled motorist has exposed a city garage owned by former Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Kanyi alias Jaguar for reportedly being linked to insurance-related malpractice.

According to the victim, he took his car to A Plus Auto Garage located at Likoni Road after his vehicle was involved in a minor accident.

The insurance company approved the replacement of the front bumper because he had paid for the comprehensive package.

However, the rogue mechanics at the garage repaired the bumper instead of replacing the damaged bumper with a new one.

The motorist is now warning car owners seeking services at the garage to be vigilant.









