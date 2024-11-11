Crisis looms as farmers refuse to sell maize to President Ruto’s government at the offered rate of Sh3, 500 per bag. – Look!





Monday, November 11, 2024 - A crisis is looming in the food sector after maize farmers from Trans Nzoia County, a key food-producing region, rejected President William Ruto’s offer to buy maize at Ksh3,500 per bag.

In the announcement, which was made through the Kenya Cereals Produce Board (NCPB), Ruto’s government noted that it would be buying the farmers' maize at Ksh3,500 per bag, dashing the hopes of many farmers who had been waiting for better prices from the government.

However, farmers insisted that they were willing to sell maize to the government at Ksh5,500 per 90-kilogram bag.

''The only way for a farmer to get a profit from his labour is if the government can buy from us at a price of Ksh5,500,’’ Jonathan Melly, a farmer stated.

This comes even as the farmers from the maize growing regions decried poor prices that they have been forced to sell their produce at, over what they term as cartels who have now invaded their business.

The farmers blamed the lack of price control on the government’s failure to open NCPB silos nationwide before the harvesting season.

''The decision of the government to delay the opening of the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) has contributed to the reduction in maize prices as the business is now being controlled by cartels,’’ Melly added.

The development came even as the government announced plans to buy at least 1 million bags from farmers across the country.

