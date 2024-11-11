Most Mt Kenya MPs and Senators can sell their mothers if the price is right – GACHAGUA says





Monday, November 11, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has criticized many Members of Parliament and senators from the Mt. Kenya region, accusing them of extreme greed and suggesting they can even sell their mothers if the price is right.

Speaking at Priesthood Fellowship Church in Kahawa West, Nairobi on Sunday, Gachagua said most MPs and senators from Mt Kenya region who supported his impeachment were induced with bribes like Judas Iscariot who betrayed Jesus Christ in the Bible.

The former Deputy went on to say that many leaders in the Mt Kenya region have nothing to stand for and they would do anything for the right price.

“Our people can even sell their Mothers if the Price is right," Gachagua said.

He also vowed to show Mt Kenya region direction once he consults with religious leaders and members of the business community.

