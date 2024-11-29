Nairobi slay queen SIAH WANJA is reportedly among the ladies being used by scammers to do carding fraud - See how she snitched on herself on X (PHOTOs).





Friday, November 29, 2024 - City slay queen Siah Wanja is reportedly one of the suspects on DCI radar for allegedly being used by scammers to do carding fraud.

Siah, who lives a flamboyant lifestyle on social media, snitched on herself in a post on X after she was allegedly given a stolen credit card by scammers to withdraw money in an ATM and posted the photos on her X account.

This comes amid reports that 24 Kenyans have been arrested in connection with a case of online credit card fraud that led to losses worth USD 8.6 million (approximately Ksh.1.1 billion.)

The mission was part of INTERPOL's operation that targeted criminals behind ransomware, online scams, and digital extortion across 19 African countries.

Titled ‘Operation Serengeti,’ the crackdown was conducted from September 2, 2024, to October 31, 2024, by officials from INTERPOL and AFRIPOL.

Check out the tweet.

































The Kenyan DAILY POST.