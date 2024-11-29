Citizen TV anchor TREVOR OMBIJA marries the wealthy woman who has been bankrolling his lifestyle and officially introduces her as his wife in public (VIDEO).





Friday, November 29, 2024 - Citizen TV anchor Trevor Ombija has confirmed that he is officially off the market after keeping his love life under wraps for a long time.

The seasoned media personality introduced Vanice Morwabe, a wealthy city businesswoman as his wife during a public function as he drums up support for the Nyakach Parliamentary seat.

“Vanice is my wife. She is right here,” Ombija introduced his wife and told her to wave to the public.

The cool and reserved woman, who appears shy, waved to the public as instructed by her celebrity husband.

Vanice has reportedly been bankrolling Ombija’s lifestyle, thanks to her deep pockets.

She is the owner of Samaki Samaki restaurant - a popular entertainment joint in the leafy suburbs infamous for playing loud music.

