A gym guy accused of assaulting his 20-year-old pregnant girlfriend at Tatu City and kicking her out in the middle of the night - Shame on you BRANDON (PHOTO).





Friday, November 29, 2024 - A 20-year-old pregnant lady was reportedly assaulted by her boyfriend at Tatu City and kicked out in the middle of the night, endangering her life.

Her boyfriend, a fitness enthusiast, reportedly got mad after he arrived home, only to find out that she had not performed some of the household chores.

He is said to have confronted her, assaulted her, and kicked her out of his house.

The victim was rescued by the estate’s manager who found her stranded in the cold at night and gave her money for a taxi to look for shelter elsewhere.

The violent man was exposed on X amid rising femicide cases.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.