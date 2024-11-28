Quickmart employees forced to work 14-Hour straight shifts from 6 AM to 11 PM during festive season with no overtime pay or compensation





Thursday, November 28, 2024 - As you stroll through the aisles of Quickmart during the festive season, the buzz of shoppers filling their carts and the sight of shelves stocked with seasonal treats can easily get you caught up in the holiday rush.

But take a moment to think: behind those brightly lit shelves and endless promotions, how much is the festive frenzy truly benefiting the hardworking staff that keeps the store running?



The latest revelations surrounding QuickMart supermarket continue to raise serious concerns about its labour practices and working conditions as employees from various branches across Kenya come forward with troubling stories.



As previously highlighted, numerous ex-employees have shared their frustration regarding unpaid benefits and deductions for welfare contributions, NSSF and other supposed benefits.



Even after years of hard work, many of these workers found that their claims went unresolved, with some being sent on fruitless quests to recover the funds deducted from their salaries.



One such employee, who worked with QuickMart since 2020, reported how he was subjected to deductions for welfare and NSSF but when they approached HR for help, they were told to "find the offices" and claim it themselves.



This experience is now all too common for many staff members.



This issue extends beyond Nairobi, as workers in regional stores have also shared their harrowing experiences. Employees at branches like the Nyalenda branch in Kisumu have spoken out on abusive managerial practices, particularly regarding the mistreatment of female staff.



The practice of overworking, underappreciating and even firing staff under dubious pretenses is rampant, with outsourcing agencies being complicit in this toxic work culture.



One whistleblower revealed how an outsourcing agent fired an employee for being late by just two minutes, while others have described the pervasive atmosphere of fear and intimidation enforced by senior staff.



Further complicating matters, claims have surfaced that QuickMart’s top management has been scrapping employee benefits, including annual leave and off days, as the company heads into the busy festive season.



This move has left employees feeling even more oppressed, with many struggling with mental health issues such as depression as a result of the excessive pressure.



One employee shared their concern about long-serving workers being targeted for dismissal due to their higher salaries in what appears to be a strategy to cut costs.

The recent submission about HR's role in fostering this toxic culture points to systemic issues that need immediate attention.



As the pressure keeps mounting, employees are calling for accountability, citing specific individuals in management, including HR personnel and those from the Virtual Merchandising (VM) team for creating an oppressive environment.



Many current employees have reached out to lament being overworked without proper compensation, with shifts lasting 10 to 14 hours on weekdays, Saturdays and Sundays, especially during the festive season when staff are often required to work straight shifts from early morning until late at night.



They receive little to no overtime pay for their extended hours, and during the festive season, they are only given a meagre Ksh 1,000 voucher as compensation, which they claim is insufficient and poorly received.

Those with special needs, such as lactating mothers or those with health issues, are still expected to work these gruelling hours, which compounds the already difficult working conditions.



The HR department has been criticized for only focusing on customer service expectations without considering the welfare of the staff members who are delivering that service, with HR meetings often being the only form of communication employees receive.



Staff members report being unable to access their annual leave for up to two years and face constant pressure, including being told to return to work during emergencies, even when they are on leave.



According to the whistleblower, if an employee faces personal tragedies, such as the death of a loved one, the company deducts funds from all employees' salaries to assist the grieving staff member but QuickMart does not contribute any of its own funds and does not provide any support, such as attendance at funerals.



Employees are subjected to monthly deductions of over KSh 1,000 from their pay without being consulted or informed about the purpose of the deductions.



The latest submission also reveals that QuickMart's management can easily dismiss staff members over minor disagreements with supervisors and transfers are made without notice, with employees sometimes being charged for transportation costs.



The submission ends with a call for the Ministry of Labour to investigate the challenges faced by employees in companies like QuickMart and ensure fair treatment of workers.



"𝖧𝗂 𝖭𝗒𝖺𝗄𝗎𝗇𝖽𝗂. 𝖥𝗂𝗋𝗌𝗍𝗅𝗒, 𝖨'𝖽 𝗅𝗂𝗄𝖾 𝗍𝗈 𝖼𝗈𝗇𝗀𝗋𝖺𝗍𝗎𝗅𝖺𝗍𝖾 𝗒𝗈𝗎 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗀𝗈𝗈𝖽 𝗐𝗈𝗋𝗄 𝗒𝗈𝗎 𝖺𝗋𝖾 𝖼𝗈𝗇𝗍𝗂𝗇𝗎𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗍𝗈 𝖽𝗈 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗉𝖾𝗈𝗉𝗅𝖾 𝗈𝖿 𝖪𝖾𝗇𝗒𝖺. 𝖨𝗇𝖽𝖾𝖾𝖽 𝗐𝖾 𝗇𝖾𝖾𝖽 𝗉𝖾𝗈𝗉𝗅𝖾 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁 𝗁𝖾𝖺𝗋𝗍𝗌 𝗅𝗂𝗄𝖾 𝗒𝗈𝗎𝗋𝗌. 𝖨𝗍'𝗌 𝖰𝗎𝗂𝖼𝗄𝖬𝖺𝗋𝗍 𝖺𝗀𝖺𝗂𝗇, 𝗌𝗎𝗉𝗉𝗈𝗋𝗍𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗒𝗈𝗎𝗋 𝗉𝗋𝖾𝗏𝗂𝗈𝗎𝗌 𝗉𝗈𝗌𝗍𝗌 𝖺𝗌 𝖨 𝖺𝗆 𝗈𝗇𝖾 𝗈𝖿 𝗍𝗁𝖾𝗂𝗋 𝗌𝗍𝖺𝖿𝖿 𝗌𝗈𝗆𝖾𝗍𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 𝗂𝗍'𝗌 𝗀𝗈𝗈𝖽 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗍𝗋𝗎𝗍𝗁 𝗍𝗈 𝖻𝖾 𝗍𝗈𝗅𝖽 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗌𝖾𝗍 𝗎𝗌 𝖿𝗋𝖾𝖾.



𝖰𝗎𝗂𝖼𝗄𝖬𝖺𝗋𝗍 𝗌𝗎𝗉𝖾𝗋𝗆𝖺𝗋𝗄𝖾𝗍 𝗂𝗌 𝗇𝗈𝗐 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗌𝖾𝖼𝗈𝗇𝖽 𝗅𝖺𝗋𝗀𝖾𝗌𝗍 𝗋𝖾𝗍𝖺𝗂𝗅 𝗂𝗇 𝖪𝖾𝗇𝗒𝖺 𝗐𝗁𝗂𝖼𝗁 𝗁𝖺𝗌 𝟨𝟢 𝖻𝗋𝖺𝗇𝖼𝗁𝖾𝗌 𝖺𝗅𝗅 𝗈𝗏𝖾𝗋 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖼𝗈𝗎𝗇𝗍𝗋𝗒 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝟣𝟪 𝗒𝖾𝖺𝗋𝗌 𝗈𝗅𝖽 𝖺𝗌 𝗉𝖾𝗋 𝗇𝗈𝗐! 𝖶𝗁𝖺𝗍 𝗍𝗁𝖺𝗍 𝗆𝖾𝖺𝗇𝗌 𝗂𝗍'𝗌 𝗂𝗆𝗉𝗋𝗈𝗏𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗆𝗈𝗇𝗍𝗁𝗅𝗒 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖺𝗇𝗇𝗎𝖺𝗅𝗅𝗒. 𝖡𝗎𝗍 𝗇𝗈𝗐 𝖺𝗌 𝗌𝗍𝖺𝖿𝖿𝗌 𝗐𝖾 𝗁𝖺𝗏𝖾 𝖾𝗇𝖼𝗈𝗎𝗇𝗍𝖾𝗋𝖾𝖽 𝗌𝖾𝗏𝖾𝗋𝖺𝗅 𝖼𝗁𝖺𝗅𝗅𝖾𝗇𝗀𝖾𝗌 𝗐𝖾 𝖺𝗋𝖾 𝗉𝖺𝗌𝗌𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗍𝗁𝗋𝗈𝗎𝗀𝗁 𝗍𝗁𝖺𝗍'𝗌 𝗂𝗇𝗁𝗎𝗆𝖺𝗇 𝖿𝗋𝗈𝗆 𝖧𝖱 𝖽𝖾𝗉𝖺𝗋𝗍𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍 (𝗌𝗉𝖾𝖼𝗂𝖿𝗂𝖼 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖯𝖾𝗆𝖺𝗐𝖺) 𝖽𝗈𝗐𝗇 𝗍𝗈 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗆𝖺𝗇𝖺𝗀𝖾𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍.



𝖡𝖾𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗈𝗏𝖾𝗋𝗐𝗈𝗋𝗄𝖾𝖽 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁𝗈𝗎𝗍 𝖺𝗇𝗒 𝖺𝖽𝖽𝗂𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇𝖺𝗅 𝗈𝖿 𝖺𝗇𝗒 𝗌𝗂𝗇𝗀𝗅𝖾 𝖼𝖾𝗇𝗍 𝖺𝗌 𝗈𝗏𝖾𝗋𝗍𝗂𝗆𝖾. 𝖶𝖾 𝗇𝗈𝗋𝗆𝖺𝗅𝗅𝗒 𝗐𝗈𝗋𝗄 𝗈𝗏𝖾𝗋 𝟣𝟢 𝗁𝗋𝗌 𝗐𝖾𝖾𝗄𝖽𝖺𝗒𝗌, 𝖲𝖺𝗍𝗎𝗋𝖽𝖺𝗒 𝗆𝗈𝗋𝖾 𝗍𝗁𝖺𝗇 𝟣𝟤 𝗁𝗈𝗎𝗋𝗌 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗈𝗇 𝖲𝗎𝗇𝖽𝖺𝗒𝗌 𝟣𝟦 𝗀𝗈𝗈𝖽 𝗁𝗋𝗌!! (𝖲𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗂𝗀𝗁𝗍 𝗌𝗁𝗂𝖿𝗍). 𝖶𝖾 𝗁𝖺𝗏𝖾 𝗐𝗁𝖺𝗍 𝗐𝖾 𝖼𝖺𝗅𝗅 𝖿𝖾𝗌𝗍𝗂𝗏𝖾 𝗌𝖾𝖺𝗌𝗈𝗇 𝗅𝗂𝗄𝖾 𝗇𝗈𝗐 𝖣𝖾𝖼𝖾𝗆𝖻𝖾𝗋 𝗐𝗁𝖾𝗋𝖾𝖻𝗒 𝗌𝗍𝖺𝖿𝖿𝗌 𝖺𝗋𝖾 𝖻𝖾𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖼𝗅𝗈𝗌𝖾𝖽 𝗍𝗁𝖾𝗂𝗋 𝗌𝗁𝗂𝖿𝗍𝗌 & 𝗈𝖿𝖿𝗌 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗌𝗍𝖺𝗋𝗍 𝗐𝗈𝗋𝗄𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗍𝗂𝗋𝖾𝗅𝖾𝗌𝗌𝗅𝗒 𝖺 𝗌𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗂𝗀𝗁𝗍 𝗌𝗁𝗂𝖿𝗍 𝗐𝗁𝗂𝖼𝗁 𝗂𝗌 𝖿𝗋𝗈𝗆 𝟨:𝟢𝟢/𝟨:𝟦𝟧 𝖺𝗆 𝗍𝗂𝗅𝗅 𝟣𝟢:𝟢𝟢/𝟣𝟣:𝟢𝟢 𝗉𝗆!! 𝖥𝗂𝗇𝖺𝗅𝗅𝗒, 𝗐𝖾 𝖺𝗋𝖾 𝗀𝗂𝗏𝖾𝗇 𝖺 𝗏𝗈𝗎𝖼𝗁𝖾𝗋 𝗈𝖿 𝗄𝗌𝗁:𝟣𝟢𝟢𝟢 𝗇𝖺 𝗁𝖺𝗍𝖺 𝗁𝗂𝗏𝗈 𝗐𝖺𝗇𝖺𝗈𝗇𝖺 𝗏𝗂𝖻𝖺𝗒𝖺 𝗄𝗎𝗍𝗎𝗉𝖾𝖺. 𝖲𝗈𝗆𝖾 𝗈𝖿 𝗈𝗎𝗋 𝗌𝗍𝖺𝖿𝖿𝗌 𝖺𝗋𝖾 𝗅𝖺𝖼𝗍𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖬𝖺𝗍𝗁𝖾𝗋𝗌, 𝗌𝗈𝗆𝖾 𝖺𝗋𝖾 𝗌𝗂𝖼𝗄 𝖾𝗍𝖼 𝗌𝗈 𝗒𝗈𝗎 𝖼𝖺𝗇 𝗃𝗎𝗌𝗍 𝗂𝗆𝖺𝗀𝗂𝗇𝖾 𝗍𝗁𝖺𝗍 𝗄𝗂𝗇𝖽 𝗈𝖿 𝗌𝗂𝗍𝗎𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇!!



𝖠𝗆 𝗇𝗈𝗐 𝟥 𝗒𝗋𝗌 𝗈𝗅𝖽 𝖺𝗍 𝖰𝗎𝗂𝖼𝗄𝖬𝖺𝗋𝗍 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝗈𝗇𝗅𝗒 𝗆𝖾𝖾𝗍𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗒𝗈𝗎 𝗐𝗂𝗅𝗅 𝗋𝖾𝖼𝖾𝗂𝗏𝖾 𝖿𝗋𝗈𝗆 𝖧𝖱'𝗌 𝖽𝖾𝗉𝖺𝗋𝗍𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍 𝗂𝗌 𝗈𝗇𝗅𝗒 𝗁𝗈𝗐 𝗐𝖾 𝖺𝗋𝖾 𝗌𝗎𝗉𝗉𝗈𝗌𝖾𝖽 𝗍𝗈 𝗈𝖿𝖿𝖾𝗋 𝖼𝗎𝗌𝗍𝗈𝗆𝖾𝗋 𝗌𝖾𝗋𝗏𝗂𝖼𝖾 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁𝗈𝗎𝗍 𝗆𝗂𝗇𝖽𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗐𝗁𝗈 𝗂𝗌 𝗈𝖿𝖿𝖾𝗋𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗍𝗁𝖺𝗍 𝗌𝖾𝗋𝗏𝗂𝖼𝖾!!



𝖫𝖾𝖺𝗏𝖾 𝗒𝖾𝗇𝗒𝖾𝗐𝖾 𝗎𝗇𝖺𝖾𝗓𝖺 𝗄𝖺𝖺 𝗁𝖺𝗍𝖺 𝗆𝗂𝖺𝗄𝖺 𝗆𝖻𝗂𝗅𝗂 𝖻𝗂𝗅𝖺 𝗄𝗎𝗉𝖾𝗐𝖺 𝗇𝖺 𝗎𝗄𝗂𝗉𝖾𝗐𝖺 𝗎𝗇𝖺𝖺𝗆𝖻𝗂𝖺 𝗎𝗌𝗂𝖿𝗎𝗇𝗀𝖾 𝗌𝗂𝗆𝗎 𝗎𝗇𝖺𝖾𝗓𝖺 𝗉𝗂𝗀𝗂𝗀𝗐𝖺 𝗎𝗍𝗈𝗄𝖾 𝗇𝗒𝗎𝗆𝖻𝖺𝗇𝗂 𝗄𝖺𝗆𝖺 𝗎𝗅𝗂𝗄𝗎𝗐𝖺 𝗎𝗆𝖾𝖾𝗇𝖽𝖺 𝗎𝗄𝗎𝗃𝖾 𝗄𝗎𝗌𝖺𝗂𝖽𝗂𝖺 𝖾𝗆𝖾𝗋𝗀𝖾𝗇𝖼𝗒!!



𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝖻𝗋𝖺𝗇𝖼𝗁 𝗆𝖺𝗇𝖺𝗀𝖾𝗋 𝗐𝖺𝗇𝖺𝖾𝗓𝖺 𝗄𝗈𝗌𝖺𝗇𝖺 𝗇𝖺 𝖻𝗂𝖻𝗂 𝗒𝖺𝗄𝖾 𝖺𝖺𝗆𝗎𝖾 𝗄𝗎𝗐𝖺𝗉𝗂𝗀𝗂𝗌𝗁𝖺 𝗌𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗂𝗀𝗁𝗍 𝗌𝗁𝗂𝖿𝗍 𝗍𝗁𝖺𝗍'𝗌 𝖿𝗋𝗈𝗆 𝟨:𝟦𝟧 𝖺𝗆 𝗎𝗉 𝗍𝗈 𝟣𝟢:𝟢𝟢 𝗉𝗆 𝖾𝗏𝖾𝗇 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗐𝗁𝗈𝗅𝖾 𝗐𝖾𝖾𝗄.



𝖲𝗍𝖺𝖿𝖿𝗌 𝖺𝗄𝗂𝗉𝖺𝗍𝖺 𝗆𝗌𝗂𝖻𝖺 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝖾𝗑𝖺𝗆𝗉𝗅𝖾 𝗌𝗍𝖺𝖿𝖿 𝖺𝗆𝖾𝗄𝗎𝖿𝖺 𝗇𝗂 𝖺𝗅𝗅 𝗌𝗍𝖺𝖿𝖿𝗌 𝗐𝖺𝗇𝖺𝗄𝖺𝗍𝗐𝖺 𝗉𝖾𝗌𝖺 𝗌𝗈 𝗍𝗁𝖺𝗍 𝗐𝖺𝗇𝖺𝗉𝖾𝖺𝗇𝖺 𝖪𝗐𝖺 𝖿𝖺𝗆𝗂𝗅𝗂𝖺 𝖺𝗌 𝖺 𝖼𝗈𝗆𝗉𝖺𝗇𝗒 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁𝗈𝗎𝗍 𝗀𝗂𝗏𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗈𝗎𝗍 𝖺𝗇𝗒 𝖼𝖾𝗇𝗍, 𝖺𝗌 𝖺 𝖻𝗂𝗀 𝖼𝗈𝗆𝗉𝖺𝗇𝗒 𝗍𝗁𝖾𝗒 𝖺𝗅𝗌𝗈 𝖽𝗈𝗇'𝗍 𝗁𝖺𝗏𝖾 𝖺𝗇𝗒 𝗈𝗋𝗀𝖺𝗇𝗂𝗌𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝗐𝗁𝖾𝗇 𝗍𝗁𝖾𝗂𝗋 𝗌𝗍𝖺𝖿𝖿𝗌 𝖺𝗆𝖾𝗉𝗈𝗍𝖾𝗓𝖺 𝗆𝗍𝗎 𝗐𝖺 𝗄𝗐𝖺𝗈 𝗍𝗈 𝖺𝖼𝖼𝗈𝗆𝗉𝖺𝗇𝗒 𝗁𝗂𝗆/𝗁𝗋 𝖾𝗏𝖾𝗇 𝖽𝗎𝗋𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖻𝗎𝗋𝗂𝖺𝗅 𝖽𝖺𝗒!!!



𝖲𝗈 𝗂𝗇 𝖾𝗏𝖾𝗋𝗒 𝗆𝗈𝗇𝗍𝗁 𝗌𝗍𝖺𝖿𝖿𝗌 𝗆𝗎𝗌𝗍 𝗋𝖾𝖼𝖾𝗂𝗏𝖾 𝗆𝗈𝗋𝖾 𝗍𝗁𝖺𝗇 𝗄𝗌𝗁.𝟣𝟢𝟢𝟢 𝖽𝖾𝖽𝗎𝖼𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇𝗌 𝖿𝗋𝗈𝗆 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗈𝖿𝖿𝗂𝖼𝖾 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁𝗈𝗎𝗍 𝗈𝗎𝗋 𝖼𝗈𝗇𝖼𝖾𝗋𝗇𝗌.



𝖯𝗂𝖺 𝗄𝗎𝖿𝗎𝗍𝗐𝖺 𝗄𝖺𝗓𝗂 𝗇𝗂 𝗋𝖺𝗁𝗂𝗌𝗂 𝖲𝖺𝗇𝖺 𝗁𝖺𝗍𝖺 𝗆𝗇𝖺𝖾𝗓𝖺 𝗄𝗈𝗌𝖺 𝗄𝗎𝖾𝗅𝖾𝗐𝖺𝗇𝖺 𝗇𝖺 𝗌𝗎𝗉𝖾𝗋𝗏𝗂𝗌𝗈𝗋 𝖺𝖿𝖺𝗇𝗒𝖾 𝗎𝖿𝗎𝗍𝗐𝖾 𝗄𝖺𝗓𝗂!



𝖳𝗋𝖺𝗇𝗌𝖿𝖾𝗋 𝗐𝖺𝗇𝖺𝗉𝖾𝖺𝗇𝖺 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁𝗈𝗎𝗍 𝗇𝗈𝗍𝗂𝖼𝖾 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗈𝖿𝖿𝖾𝗋𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖺𝗇𝗒 𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗇𝗌𝗉𝗈𝗋𝗍 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗂𝖿 𝗍𝗁𝖾𝗒 𝗈𝖿𝖿𝖾𝗋 𝗍𝗁𝖾𝗒 𝗆𝗎𝗌𝗍 𝖼𝗎𝗍 𝗈𝖿𝖿 𝖿𝗋𝗈𝗆 𝗒𝗈𝗎𝗋 𝗌𝖺𝗅𝖺𝗋𝗒 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗍𝗁𝖺𝗍'𝗌 𝗐𝗁𝗒 𝗒𝗈𝗎 𝖿𝗂𝗇𝖽 𝗆𝗈𝗌𝗍 𝗌𝗍𝖺𝖿𝖿𝗌 𝗅𝖾𝖺𝗏𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗃𝗈𝖻 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁𝗈𝗎𝗍 𝖺𝗇𝗒 𝗋𝖾𝗌𝗂𝗀𝗇𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝗅𝖾𝗍𝗍𝖾𝗋.



𝖳𝗁𝖺𝗍'𝗌 𝗐𝗁𝖺𝗍 𝖰𝗎𝗂𝖼𝗄𝖬𝖺𝗋𝗍 𝗂𝗌 𝗈𝖿𝖿𝖾𝗋𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗍𝗈 𝗍𝗁𝖾𝗋𝖾 𝗌𝗍𝖺𝖿𝖿𝗌.

𝖪𝗂𝗇𝖽𝗅𝗒 𝗆𝗒 𝗋𝖾𝗊𝗎𝖾𝗌𝗍 𝗍𝗈 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖧𝖱 𝖻𝗈𝗍𝗁 𝗌𝗉𝖾𝖼𝗂𝖿𝗂𝖼, 𝖯𝖾𝗆𝖺𝗐𝖺 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖱𝖬𝖲 𝗉𝗅𝖾𝖺𝗌𝖾 𝗍𝗈 𝗆𝗂𝗇𝖽 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗐𝗈𝗋𝗄𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖾𝗇𝗏𝗂𝗋𝗈𝗇𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍 𝗈𝖿 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗌𝗍𝖺𝖿𝖿𝗌,,,𝗐𝖾 𝖺𝗋𝖾 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗉𝖾𝗈𝗉𝗅𝖾 𝗐𝗁𝗈 𝗁𝖺𝗌 𝗆𝖺𝖽𝖾 𝗍𝗁𝖾𝗆 𝗍𝗈 𝗅𝖾𝖺𝗏𝖾 𝗍𝗁𝖺𝗍 𝖼𝗈𝗆𝖿𝗈𝗋𝗍𝖺𝖻𝗅𝖾 𝗅𝗂𝖿𝖾 𝗍𝗁𝖾𝗒 𝖺𝗋𝖾 𝗅𝖾𝖺𝗏𝗂𝗇𝗀, 𝗂𝗍𝗌 𝗀𝗈𝗈𝖽 𝖺𝗅𝗌𝗈 𝖺𝗌 𝗒𝗈𝗎𝗋 𝗌𝗍𝖺𝖿𝖿𝗌 𝗍𝗈 𝖿𝖾𝖾𝗅 𝗅𝗂𝗄𝖾 𝗐𝖾 𝖺𝗋𝖾 𝗐𝗈𝗋𝗄𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗂𝗇 𝖺 𝗀𝗈𝗈𝖽 𝖾𝗇𝗏𝗂𝗋𝗈𝗇𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍 𝖼𝗈𝗇𝖽𝗂𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇𝗌 𝖺𝗌 𝗒𝗈𝗎 𝗐𝗂𝗅𝗅 𝗐𝗂𝗌𝗁 𝗍𝗈 𝗌𝖾𝖾 𝗒𝗈𝗎𝗋 𝖿𝖺𝗆𝗂𝗅𝗒 𝗍𝗈𝗈.



𝖨 𝗐𝗂𝗌𝗁 𝗆𝗂𝗇𝗂𝗌𝗍𝗋𝗒 𝗈𝖿 𝗅𝖺𝖻𝗈𝗎𝗋 𝗐𝖾𝗋𝖾 𝗍𝗈 𝗀𝗈 𝖺𝖼𝗋𝗈𝗌𝗌 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖼𝗈𝗆𝗉𝖺𝗇𝗂𝖾𝗌 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗍𝗋𝗒 𝗍𝗈 𝗄𝗇𝗈𝗐 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖼𝗁𝖺𝗅𝗅𝖾𝗇𝗀𝖾𝗌 𝗍𝗁𝖺𝗍 𝗌𝗍𝖺𝖿𝖿𝗌 𝖺𝗋𝖾 𝗉𝖺𝗌𝗌𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗍𝗁𝗋𝗈𝗎𝗀𝗁!!



𝖲𝗈 𝗐𝖾 𝗁𝖺𝗏𝖾 𝖺 𝗅𝗈𝗍 𝗈𝖿 𝗌𝗍𝗈𝗋𝗒 𝖻𝗈𝗈𝗄𝗌 𝗌𝗍𝖺𝖿𝖿𝗌 𝗈𝖿 𝖰𝖱𝖬𝖳 𝖼𝖺𝗇 𝗋𝖾𝖺𝖽 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝗒𝗈𝗎 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁𝗈𝗎𝗍 𝖾𝗇𝖽𝗅𝖾𝗌𝗌.



𝖮𝗍𝗁𝖾𝗋𝗐𝗂𝗌𝖾, 𝗈𝗎𝗋 𝗅𝗈𝗒𝖺𝗅 𝖰𝗎𝗂𝖼𝗄𝖬𝖺𝗋𝗍 𝖼𝗎𝗌𝗍𝗈𝗆𝖾𝗋𝗌 𝗐𝖾 𝗋𝖾𝖺𝗅𝗅𝗒 𝗌𝖺𝗅𝗎𝗍𝖾 𝗒𝗈𝗎,,, 𝗒𝗈𝗎 𝖺𝗋𝖾 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗉𝖾𝗈𝗉𝗅𝖾 𝗐𝗁𝗈 𝗁𝖺𝗌 𝗆𝖺𝖽𝖾 𝖰𝗎𝗂𝖼𝗄𝖬𝖺𝗋𝗍 𝗍𝗈 𝖾𝗑𝗂𝗌𝗍 𝖺𝗅𝗅 𝗈𝗏𝖾𝗋 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖼𝗈𝗎𝗇𝗍𝗋𝗒 𝖽𝖾𝗌𝗉𝗂𝗍𝖾 𝗍𝗁𝗈𝗌𝖾 𝗎𝗉𝖼𝗈𝗆𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖼𝗁𝖺𝗅𝗅𝖾𝗇𝗀𝖾𝗌 𝖿𝗋𝗈𝗆 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗌𝗍𝖺𝖿𝖿𝗌.

𝖪𝗂𝗇𝖽𝗅𝗒 𝗐𝖾 𝗇𝖾𝖾𝖽 𝖼𝗁𝖺𝗇𝗀𝖾💪💪💪"



It is clear that QuickMart needs to confront these systemic issues within its operations as repeated complaints from employees demand a thorough investigation into management practices, employee welfare and the role of outsourcing agents.



Until these problems are addressed, the company risks further damage to its reputation and the well-being of its workers.



QuickMart must step up to ensure that its employees are treated fairly and with respect or else it will continue to face public backlash and potential legal troubles ahead.

Via Cyprian Nyakundi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.