President RUTO to fire all PSs brought on board by GACHAGUA and replace them with RAILA ODINGA‘s allies – LOOK!





Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - President William Ruto is planning a major purge among Principal Secretaries, targeting those brought on board by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

After winning the 2022 presidential election, Ruto and Gachagua appointed Principal Secretaries on a 50/50 basis.

With Gachagua now out, the President is planning a purge of Principal Secretaries, intending to replace them with allies of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and a few individuals from newly appointed Deputy President Kithure Kindiki's region.

“All Principal Secretaries ALLIED to Mr. Rigathi Gachagua or those who were brought on board by him are going home. The government must run efficiently without saboteurs. President William Ruto is very right,” wrote pro -pro-government blogger Abuga Makori

The Kenyan DAILY POST