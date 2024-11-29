Murang’a Woman Rep BETTY MAINA says Mt Kenya residents must repay RUTO’s debt in 2027 for supporting UHURU for 10 years





Friday, November 29, 2024 - Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina has stated that the Mt. Kenya electorate has no excuse not to re-elect President William Ruto in 2027.

Betty argued that since Ruto supported former President Uhuru Kenyatta for two terms, Mt. Kenya should repay the favor by re-electing him in 2027.

“Kikuyus must re-elect President Ruto to repay their debt over his support for Uhuru. We do not back out of promises," Betty said.

Betty spoke amid claims that the Mt. Kenya region has abandoned Ruto following his role in the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

During the last election, 47 percent of the votes that propelled Ruto to State House came from the Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST