Senator KARUNGO WA THANGWA summoned by DCI over Limuru Funeral chaos





Friday, November 29, 2024 - Kiambu County Senator, Karungo Wa Thang’wa has been summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over Thursday's chaos in a burial in Limuru that was attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Several mourners were injured when suspected state-hired goons disrupted the event forcing those in attendance to scamper for their safety.

Police said they are investigating the matter. The team based at Nyeri Regional Criminal Investigations offices summoned Thang’wa to appear there on Friday, November 29 without fail.

"They refuse to meet us at the CID headquarters on Kiambu Road but summon us to Nyeri over an incident that occurred in Limuru.

"This intimidation will neither intimidate nor silence us. See you in Nyeri tomorrow at 10 am," Thangwa said.

Police are investigating claims of malicious damage to property and injury to persons.

The incident happened on November 28 at the Bibirioni Boys High School playground.

Thang’wa, along with other leaders allied to Gachagua, visited the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road Thursday evening to demand a swift probe into the chaos during the Limuru burial.

They said the chaos witnessed at a burial event seemed well planned.

Thang’wa and his Nyandarua counterpart John Methu said the chaos was a direct attempt on the life of the former DP.

They added that ex-Limuru Member of Parliament Peter Mwathi was arrested by police officers in the process.

The Kenyan DAILY POST