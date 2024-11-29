MARTHA KARUA blames RUTO’s Government for GACHAGUA’s Limuru funeral chaos.





Friday, November 29, 2024 - Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua has blamed President William Ruto for the chaos at a Limuru burial on Thursday, where several people were injured.

During Erastus Nduati's chaotic burial, hired goons vandalized chairs and smashed the windows of vehicles belonging to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his allies.

Reacting to the incident, Karua blamed Ruto for the chaos and castigated him for not respecting the dead and the bereaved family members.

She also stated that Ruto's government withdrew Gachagua's security detail this week, knowing what they had planned for him.

Karua also urged the government to provide Gachagua with security, emphasizing that, like any citizen, he must be protected at all times.

“The barbaric attack on @rigathimembers of parliament and mourners in Limuru today is unacceptable and should not occur in a civilized society.

"This coming after the withdrawal of his security must be wholly blamed on the Ruto regime.

"Like all citizens he deserves to be free and secure at all times,” Karua wrote on X on Thursday.

