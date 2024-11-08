MUDAVADI to lead a high-profile delegation to Addis Ababa for the unveiling of RAILA ODINGA’s AUC bid.





Friday, November 8,2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi is set to lead a high-profile delegation to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the unveiling of Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's African Union Chairmanship candidature.

Mudavadi will lead the Kenyan delegation in promoting Raila's vision for a unified and transformative Africa at an unveiling event expected to gather key diplomatic figures from across the continent.

“Mudavadi, who leaves the country tonight, will preside over a reception hosted by Kenya to mobilize support for Odinga’s candidature for the position of the AUC chairperson to all heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the African Union,” said the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

The event, organized by the Ministry under the leadership of Korir Sing’oei, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, along with Raila Odinga’s Secretariat, headed by Ambassador Elkanah Odembo, is anticipated to be a significant step forward in rallying support for Odinga’s Pan-African priorities.

During the event, Raila will share his vision and strategic priorities, aimed at driving Africa’s socio-economic transformation.

Raila is the frontrunner in the race to succeed Chadian Mousa Faki in February next year but faces strong competition from Djibouti’s candidate, Mohamed Ali Youssouf.

