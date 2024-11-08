RAILA ODINGA’s men congratulate the Supreme Court over the Finance Bill 2023 ruling - RUTO will have money to work





Friday, November 8, 2024 - Members of Parliament allied to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have praised the Supreme Court’s decision to reinstate the annulled Finance Bill 2023, while also clarifying the framework for public participation.

In a notable shift from previous criticisms of judicial overreach, MPs led by Leader of Minority in Parliament, Junet Mohamed, commended the Court for setting a solid foundation for Parliament to establish comprehensive public participation laws.

Junet remarked that the Court's ruling has provided essential guidance for Parliament to advance with legislation that meets constitutional requirements.

He highlighted that, since the adoption of the 2010 Constitution, numerous laws passed by Parliament and assented to by the President have been challenged and invalidated in court due to issues with public participation, hindering effective legislative progress.

“For the past decade, any legislation we pass has faced a high risk of being struck down by the courts,” noted Junet, who also serves as MP for Suna East.

“Often, entire Acts of Parliament have been declared unconstitutional rather than just the specific clauses in question, which disrupts Parliament’s work.”

Reflecting on the Supreme Court’s judgment, Junet shared his optimism.

“I read the judgment last night, and it filled me with hope. The Supreme Court made it clear that Parliament’s role is not to convince the public of every detail of legislation but simply to keep them informed. Our mandate is to legislate on behalf of Kenyans, exercising sovereign power delegated to us,” he said.

“The Court wisely emphasized that while public participation is necessary, it does not require public agreement on every legislative decision. Legislation is crafted on the floor of the House, not through public consensus.”

