Two ladies captured on CCTV stealing liquor at a liquor store in Nairobi (VIDEO).





Friday, November 8, 2024 - CCTV footage has surfaced showing the moment two women entered a Nairobi liquor store disguised as regular customers and stole a bottle of mzinga.

In the video, the suspected shoplifters appear to be browsing the shelves, pretending to choose their favorite drink.

However, their real intent was to shoplift, unaware that CCTV cameras in the liquor store were capturing their actions and clearly recording their faces.

One of the ladies picked up a bottle of County, a popular drink among the youth, and handed it to her accomplice, who stuffed it in her undergarments before they hurriedly left.

Watch the video.

CCTV Captures Two Ladies Stealing Alcohol From a Liquor Store in Nairobi pic.twitter.com/EIfFbV6Q5i — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 8, 2024

