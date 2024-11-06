GACHAGUA says he now has time for friends and reading the Bible after he was impeached





Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has stated that he now has enough time for his family and friends after he was impeached.

Speaking at a burial in Kiambu on Tuesday, Gachagua noted that a positive aspect of his impeachment is having more time to connect with friends and family.

“What has happened to us in leaving office, at least the positive thing is now we have enough time for friends.

"Everything that happens has a bad and a good side. We have a lot of time for friends, and friends are very important. Genuine ones are not many,” Gachagua said.

He also said he has a lot of time for reading the Bible after he was impeached by the Senate and National Assembly for gross misconduct.

“I did not have time to read the Bible, looking at interpretations and now we shall be able to do that all the time,” Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST