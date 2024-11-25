MP MALULU INJENDI asks RUTO for forgiveness and blasts Catholic Bishops for rejecting his generous donation

Monday, November 25, 2024 - Malava MP Malulu Injendi has criticised the Catholic Bishops for rejecting President William Ruto’s Sh5.8 million donation.
Speaking during an
interdenominational prayer in Kericho County, Injendi blasted the Catholic
Church over the move.
As a result, he asked for
forgiveness from the President on behalf of the Church, while maintaining that
it was a shame for the Nairobi Archdiocese leadership to reject the President’s
donations.
''We were ashamed and I would
like to appeal to our bishops that you cannot do what you did to the President.
May God forgive and bless you,’’ Injendi stated.
According to the lawmaker, it
was not right for the Catholic Church to reject the donations from the
President even though it still had a lot of financial needs and
challenges that it still had not addressed.
''As you can see, I have my
rosary on and that means that I am a Catholic. Mr. President, we have a lot of
requirements and needs as Catholics including buildings and other things,’’ he
added.
The Amani National Congress
(ANC) lawmaker further alleged that the financial assistance that the Catholic
Church used to get from its headquarters in Rome, Italy, had since stopped
therefore making it hard for the believers to fundraise on their own.
''The help and assistance we
used to get from abroad, we no longer do not get it. It is these believers who
instead bear the brunt. We were surprised after taking you on a tour of our
church, it is a shame that you sacrificed your salary only for our bishops to
sit and do what they did,’’ the lawmaker added.
Injendi’s sentiments are likely
to generate a lot of criticism from the church leadership, especially on the
allegations that it no longer receives financial aid from its
headquarters.
