MP MALULU INJENDI asks RUTO for forgiveness and blasts Catholic Bishops for rejecting his generous donation





Monday, November 25, 2024 - Malava MP Malulu Injendi has criticised the Catholic Bishops for rejecting President William Ruto’s Sh5.8 million donation.

Speaking during an interdenominational prayer in Kericho County, Injendi blasted the Catholic Church over the move.

As a result, he asked for forgiveness from the President on behalf of the Church, while maintaining that it was a shame for the Nairobi Archdiocese leadership to reject the President’s donations.

''We were ashamed and I would like to appeal to our bishops that you cannot do what you did to the President. May God forgive and bless you,’’ Injendi stated.

According to the lawmaker, it was not right for the Catholic Church to reject the donations from the President even though it still had a lot of financial needs and challenges that it still had not addressed.

''As you can see, I have my rosary on and that means that I am a Catholic. Mr. President, we have a lot of requirements and needs as Catholics including buildings and other things,’’ he added.

The Amani National Congress (ANC) lawmaker further alleged that the financial assistance that the Catholic Church used to get from its headquarters in Rome, Italy, had since stopped therefore making it hard for the believers to fundraise on their own.

''The help and assistance we used to get from abroad, we no longer do not get it. It is these believers who instead bear the brunt. We were surprised after taking you on a tour of our church, it is a shame that you sacrificed your salary only for our bishops to sit and do what they did,’’ the lawmaker added.

Injendi’s sentiments are likely to generate a lot of criticism from the church leadership, especially on the allegations that it no longer receives financial aid from its headquarters.

