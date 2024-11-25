DP KITHURE KINDIKI now warns GACHAGUA and his allies to stop inciting Kenyans against RUTO’s Government or else…





Monday, November 25, 2024 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has taken a dig at his predecessor Rigathi Gachagua, and his allies, for allegedly inciting Kenyans against President William Ruto’s administration.

Addressing a congregation in Laisamis, Marsabit County, Kindiki warned Gachagua and his allies to stop inciting Kenyans against Ruto’s regime, stating that such actions were doing more harm than good.

According to Kindiki, it is wrong for leaders to willingly resort to the extremities of politics by inciting citizens against Ruto’s leadership.

He noted that while it is not wrong to criticize and correct the government, the leaders should do so in a respectable and patriotic manner for the great good of the country.

While maintaining that leaders should not incite citizens against Ruto, Kindiki stressed that such divisive politics will not help address the challenges the country is facing.

Kindiki made it clear that leaders who uphold the behaviour are not worth the title of leadership.

“Any leader who is inciting any citizen of the society is not worth that title of leadership, wale viongozi ambao hawana cha kuambia wananchi, wanachochea wananchi na kuleta uchochezi badala ya kusema kuna shida mahali na mimi naona tutaue hio shida; ukisema hivi, utakua na heshima na watu watajua kweli wewe uko na nia njema kwa taifa letu,” the DP said.

Additionally, Kindiki urged all leaders who have a problem with Ruto’s administration to practice positive criticism free of incitement and hatred and encouraged all with influence to converge their input to make the country prosperous.

The DP further expressed optimism that Ruto’s regime will deliver all the promises it make to Kenyans but asked for more time to make it a reality.

