Inside the state-sponsored peace concert in Muranga’a where GACHAGUA gate-crashed and brought business to a standstill after being denied a microphone





Monday, November 25, 2024 - On Sunday, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua arrived at Ihura Stadium in Murang’a unannounced, where a peace concert was being held.

The concert that saw top artists from the Mt Kenya region perform was hosted by Martin Wa Janet - a popular Akorino singer.

Gachagua was denied the microphone to address thousands of locals who had turned up, leading to anti-Ruto slogans.

It is now emerging that the concert was sponsored by the state through Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and a chief government blogger.

According to lawyer Wahome Thuku, the government blogger instructed Martin Wa Janet to switch off the sound system to prevent Gachagua from addressing the crowd.

This led to a stand-off that lasted about an hour, during which the crowd grew restless, leading to anti-Ruto slogans.

The crowd walked out and followed Gachagua to Murang’a town.

Gachagua and his allies have reportedly vowed to attend all peace concerts in the Mt Kenya region regardless of whether or not he is allowed to speak.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.