ALICE WAHOME is just a ceremonial CS in RUTO’s government – Senator NYUTU says and reveals who calls the shots in the Lands docket.





Monday, November 11, 2024 - Murang’a County Senator, Joe Nyutu, has sensationaly claimed that Lands Cabinet Secretary, Alice Wahome, is just a ceremonial puppet in President William Ruto’s government and lacks the authority to make significant decisions.

“I dare say this, that though Alice Wahome is the CS (of Lands), she has no power in that ministry.

"All the power is with the Principal Secretaries and they have no regard for her,” Nyutu said on Saturday.

The senator further faulted the current regime for carrying out a choreographed plan to kick out leaders from the Mt Kenya region after using their votes to win the 2022 general elections.

“There is something wrong. It cannot be that the leading lights in the mountain, almost all of them are now out of government [Sic].

"These are the people who brought President Ruto to our region and campaigned for him,” Nyutu said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST