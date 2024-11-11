MOSES KURIA hints at the formation of a mega coalition including RUTO and RAILA ahead of the 2027 General Elections.





Monday, November 11, 2024 - President William Ruto’s economic advisor, Moses Kuria, has hinted at the formation of a mega alliance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at Ligisa Boys Secondary School during a thanksgiving ceremony for Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga on Sunday, Kuria likened the potential coalition to the influential Rainbow Movement of 2002, suggesting that joining early would benefit those aiming to play a role in Kenya's future political landscape.

“I have been calculating some political mathematics, and I can see that going forward, in 2027, a new national movement, similar to the Rainbow Movement of 2002, will emerge.

"If you’re clever, you should start joining now to avoid regrets later,” Kuria stated.

In his speech, Kuria praised Raila Odinga, the chief guest, highlighting his dedication to pan-Africanism and commending his leadership style.

Kuria expressed confidence in Raila's bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship, describing him as a selfless leader committed to Kenya's and Africa’s interests.

“Africa is lucky to have Baba Raila Odinga as the incoming AUC chair.

"We have not always treated you well as a society, Baba, but whenever the big hour comes, you bend backwards for Kenya,” he said.

