More Money for RUTO as he transfers the ‘money-making’ agency from the Ministry of Education to his own office





Friday, November 29, 2024 - President William Ruto has transferred the Kenya Innovation Agency (KENIA) from the Ministry of Education to his office in order to commercialize key innovation opportunities in the country.

Speaking during the opening of the Kenya Innovation Week 2024 in Nairobi, Ruto announced that the decision stemmed from a need to commercialize innovation activities especially those from higher learning institutions.

Ruto announced that the directive will also help the government track key innovation ideas and technologies advanced by Kenyans.

''It becomes necessary that this agency moves to a central place where we can harness all these opportunities and assist in creating the momentum for job creation, I, therefore, instruct that the Kenya Innovation Agency moves to the Office of the President,'' Ruto directed.

''Because of the cross-cutting nature of innovation across different fields including agriculture, technology, and the necessity to harness university education, it is therefore important to move it to a central place,'' he added.

According to Ruto, the directive will help the government, through the agency, to create more jobs for the youth even as the country struggles with high unemployment rates.

''It is important that we harness the opportunity in this space as part of our plan of making sure that we create high-quality jobs for our youths,'' he added.

''It is easy for politicians to stand on top of podiums and glorify unemployment, but it takes decisions and policy frameworks, that is why we are taking such decisions to create jobs.''

The President also proposed an additional Ksh500 million budgetary allocation to the agency to help it promote the intake of innovative ideas noting that he will write a formal proposal to Parliament.

