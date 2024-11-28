RUTO was right, SHIF is working – Look! You can now access primary healthcare at Level Four Hospitals across the country

Friday, November 29, 2024 – Kenyans can now access Primary Healthcare at Level Four Hospitals across the country.
This is after the government of
President William Ruto expanded the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) to
include more facilities across the country following the finalisation of key
agreements.
Social Health Authority (SHA)
acting Chief Executive Officer Robert Ingasira announced that patients will now
be able to access primary health care at select Level Four facilities across
the country.
''We have since allowed select
Level Four facilities as provided for in the Act to offer primary health
services. This has eased the pressure that was on the ground,’’ Ingasira
announced.
SHA had initially assigned Level
Two and Three facilities as the only point of access for primary care, with the
authority revealing that the new announcement would go a long way in
complementing health services.
''Initially, we had challenges
in offering primary health because of the limited number of facilities under
levels two and three,’’ Ingasira added.
Ingarisa maintained that the
decision to include the level four health facilities was informed by the need
to expand the pool so that more Kenyans could conveniently access
medical services.
Community health centres,
dispensaries, clinics, maternity and nursing homes were some of the facilities
under levels one and two where the fund covered primary health care.
The CEO also announced that the
authority is finalising the claims accrued and owed to health facilities by SHA
since its rollout.
The announcement now means that
Kenyans seeking medical services will be able to be treated at Level Four
facilities that include the sub-county hospitals and medium-sized private
hospitals.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
