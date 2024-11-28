RUTO was right, SHIF is working – Look! You can now access primary healthcare at Level Four Hospitals across the country





Friday, November 29, 2024 – Kenyans can now access Primary Healthcare at Level Four Hospitals across the country.

This is after the government of President William Ruto expanded the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) to include more facilities across the country following the finalisation of key agreements.

Social Health Authority (SHA) acting Chief Executive Officer Robert Ingasira announced that patients will now be able to access primary health care at select Level Four facilities across the country.

''We have since allowed select Level Four facilities as provided for in the Act to offer primary health services. This has eased the pressure that was on the ground,’’ Ingasira announced.

SHA had initially assigned Level Two and Three facilities as the only point of access for primary care, with the authority revealing that the new announcement would go a long way in complementing health services.

''Initially, we had challenges in offering primary health because of the limited number of facilities under levels two and three,’’ Ingasira added.

Ingarisa maintained that the decision to include the level four health facilities was informed by the need to expand the pool so that more Kenyans could conveniently access medical services.

Community health centres, dispensaries, clinics, maternity and nursing homes were some of the facilities under levels one and two where the fund covered primary health care.

The CEO also announced that the authority is finalising the claims accrued and owed to health facilities by SHA since its rollout.

The announcement now means that Kenyans seeking medical services will be able to be treated at Level Four facilities that include the sub-county hospitals and medium-sized private hospitals.

