Senator THANG’WA drops a bombshell after GACHAGUA was attacked by goons and chased from a burial in Limuru

Friday, November 29, 2024 - Kiambu Senator Karung’o Thang’wa has sensationally claimed that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s life is in grave danger.
This is after he was attacked by goons and chased from a burial ceremony in Limuru, forcing Gachagua to
scamper for safety.
However, Thang’wa assured the
country that Gachagua was safe and sound following the incident in
Limuru.
In a statement
released some hours after the incident, Thang'wa downplayed some fears
that the former DP might have suffered injuries following the incident.
''It was an assassination
attempt. But the people's Deputy President is safe. Thank you so much people of
Limuru for ensuring our safety. We will not be intimidated or silenced—now we
know!'' Thang'wa stated.
The senator's statement, however, suggested a hidden attempt on the life of the former DP.
In the incident that happened at
midday on Thursday, Gachagua's security detail was forced to whisk him to safety after
the hostile youths went rowdy.
He later managed to get his way
to his motorcade which was equally destroyed in the melee, leaving windscreens
and emergency exits of the cars damaged.
According to reports, several
people also sustained critical injuries with the photos of the event further
showing plastic chairs scattered on the ground.
However, authorities are yet to
issue an update on what resulted in the fracas even as the political
temperatures within the larger Mt Kenya region continue to simmer following the
impeachment of the former DP.
