Senator THANG’WA drops a bombshell after GACHAGUA was attacked by goons and chased from a burial in Limuru





Friday, November 29, 2024 - Kiambu Senator Karung’o Thang’wa has sensationally claimed that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s life is in grave danger.

This is after he was attacked by goons and chased from a burial ceremony in Limuru, forcing Gachagua to scamper for safety.

However, Thang’wa assured the country that Gachagua was safe and sound following the incident in Limuru.

In a statement released some hours after the incident, Thang'wa downplayed some fears that the former DP might have suffered injuries following the incident.

''It was an assassination attempt. But the people's Deputy President is safe. Thank you so much people of Limuru for ensuring our safety. We will not be intimidated or silenced—now we know!'' Thang'wa stated.

The senator's statement, however, suggested a hidden attempt on the life of the former DP.

In the incident that happened at midday on Thursday, Gachagua's security detail was forced to whisk him to safety after the hostile youths went rowdy.

He later managed to get his way to his motorcade which was equally destroyed in the melee, leaving windscreens and emergency exits of the cars damaged.

According to reports, several people also sustained critical injuries with the photos of the event further showing plastic chairs scattered on the ground.

However, authorities are yet to issue an update on what resulted in the fracas even as the political temperatures within the larger Mt Kenya region continue to simmer following the impeachment of the former DP.

