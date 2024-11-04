Moment lightning strikes Peruvian footballer dead during march and injures five others (VIDEO)







Monday, November 4, 2024 - A football player was killed after being struck by lightning during a football match in Peru.

It is reported that five others have also been injured due to the incident.

The incident took place in the Peruvian city of Huancayo in the Chilca district where two of the local teams, Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca were playing a football match.

In a video of the incident, a player named Jose Huga de la Cruz Meza, 39 can be seen, falling on the ground after he was struck by lightning. He was declared dead at the hospital.

In addition, the goalkeeper, Juan Chocca Llacta, 40, also suffered serious burns after being struck as well.

In the video, at least eight players can be seen falling to the ground shortly after the lightning strike.

Bellavista had been leading 2-0 against Chocca with 22 minutes being played. However, the referee had decided that the game be stopped as heavy sounds of thunder came near the stadium.

One report claimed that De La Cruz had been wearing a metal bracelet while playing which may have caused the lightning to strike him.

Watch the video below.