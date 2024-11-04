Man allegedly beats up stranger for wearing TRUMP 2024 hat inside supermarket







Monday, November 4, 2024 - A New York author allegedly pummeled a stranger inside a supermarket for wearing a Donald Trump hat just a few days before Election Day, authorities said.

Robert Yott, 60, is accused of confronting a supporter of the ex-US president for wearing a Trump 2024 hat at Tops Friendly Markets on Friday last week around 10 a.m., the village of Bath police said.





Yott then allegedly punched the victim in the mouth and head multiple times, causing a bloody mouth and broken teeth, police said.

The village police department said the alleged assault “appears to be a random act of violence.”

Yott was arrested and booked on second-degree assault, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, Bath police said.

Yott is known in the community as a local author of a pair of military history books, the Wellsville Sun reported.

Political tensions in the US are high ahead of Election Day on Tuesday as Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris battle to be named the next president.