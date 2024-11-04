Arsenal captain, MARTIN ODEGAARD, secretly weds his pregnant girlfriend HELENE SPILLING







Monday, November 4, 2024 - Arsenal captain, Martin Odegaard has secretly married his pregnant girlfriend Helene Spilling.

The Norwegian midfielder, 25, who is currently injured decided to use the opportunity to marry his fiancee.

According to the Norwegian newspaper, Verdens Gang, Odegaard has changed his status to married in the national register while she has adjusted her name to Helene Spilling Odegaard.

They were first seen in public as a couple at the London Football Awards in March 2023. The couple made their relationship public in June 2023.

In August, the lovebirds announced their pregnancy to the world, writing: '1+1 = 3. Can’t wait to meet you, our little baby.'