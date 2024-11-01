Met Chief reveals parts of Kenya expecting rain over the weekend.





Friday, November 1, 2024 - The Kenya Meteorological Department has urged Kenyans living in the Lake Region and Rift Valley to expect rains over the weekend.

Rainfall is expected over a few areas in the highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria basin, Rift Valley, the Coast, and Northeastern Kenya.

The rest of the country is likely to be generally sunny and dry,” David Gikungu, the Met chief said.

The forecast shows the wettest areas will be Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia and West Pokot Counties.

A few parts of the counties will have rain in the morning and showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Gikungu said around Nairobi and other highlands east of the Rift Valley (including Nyan- darua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka and Nairobi Counties), the weather will turn cloudy on Friday.

Afterward, it will be partly cloudy, with mountainous areas having some rain. The same weather will play out at the Coast and in Northern Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST