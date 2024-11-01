What do you really want? Governor SUSAN KIHIKA slams Kenyans after they rejected Adani and RUTO’s punitive Finance Bill





Friday, November 1, 2024 - Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika criticized Kenyans for their constant complaints about President William Ruto, questioning what they truly want.

In a statement, Kihika wondered why Kenyans are against Ruto borrowing money but still oppose the idea of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).

"I'm sitting here wondering what Kenyans really want. You don’t want the President to borrow any more money but when we have willing investors for PPPs, then you are all up in arms?

"Then you also don’t want him to raise money internally through the Finance Bill.”

"But yet you want big things done. When he comes to Nakuru County we want the dualling of the Rironi - Mau Summit Road, we want the Itaare dam completed, we want the Lanet Airport completed, we want our poor road networks upgraded where is he supposed to get this money from?

"He wasn’t a magician the last I checked," she said in her statement.

Kihika called for the need to have PPs to handle infrastructural projects that are too expensive for the government.

"Wouldn't it make more sense for PPP’s to handle some of these very expensive but very necessary infrastructural projects? Airports like JFK ($9.5B Terminal 1 & $4.2B Terminal 6), Heathrow (£14B expansion), and Istanbul ($12B new airport) have thrived under Public-Private Partnerships.

"As we face limits on debt and as local resource collection mechanisms face challenges, it’s time to embrace sustainable development solutions such as PPPs for Kenya's infrastructure growth. Let’s maximize local resource mobilization and public private partnerships for a prosperous future," she added.

This comes about two weeks after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga advocated for PPPs in Kenya to address the nation's financial struggles and infrastructure deficits.

In a statement, Raila emphasized the urgency of modernizing critical sectors like energy and transportation, particularly the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, which is operating beyond capacity.

