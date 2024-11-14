MATHIRA residents collect signatures to recall their MP ERIC WAMUMBI





Thursday, November 14, 2024 - Residents of Mathira Constituency have started collecting signatures to recall their Member of Parliament, Eric Wamumbi.

The signature collection drive seeks to raise 30 per cent of the total number of registered voters in the constituency.

This translates to 31, 000 of the 104, 000 registered voters in the constituency.

The process is spearheaded by Samuel Ngari who has alleged that the MP has failed to advance their interests.

He has also been accused of voting in support of the motion at the National Assembly to oust former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

However, speaking about the collection of signatures, Wamumbi termed the move a ploy by some particular individuals to silence him from speaking about issues facing coffee farmers in the Mt Kenya region.

According to the MP, the drive which commenced Wednesday was specifically aimed at stopping him from attending a meeting planned for Thursday in Karatina town.

“The hogwash going on in Karatina is to divert attention and stop me from attending the coffee meeting,” he said.

He, however, insisted that he would attend the meeting and “I will name the thieves”.

