US Ambassador to Kenya MEG WHITMAN resigns – See her parting shot to Kenyans who accused her of being silent when RUTO’s Gov’t murdered 61 Gen Zs





Thursday, November 14, 2024 - U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman has resigned.

In a statement dated Wednesday, November 13, Whitman revealed that she had tendered her resignation to President Joe Biden.

She detailed that she had also informed her colleagues at the US Embassy of her decision to leave her role.

Following her departure, Chargé d'Affaires Marc Dillard will be leading the team at the Embassy until her position is filled.

"Today, I announced to my team at the U.S. embassy that I submitted my resignation to President Biden.

"It has been an honour and privilege to serve the American people through strengthening our partnership with Kenya.

"I am proud of leading a people-centered agenda that saves lives, increases security, and creates economic opportunities for Kenyans and Americans.

"From delivering emergency funding to alleviate catastrophic flooding in 2023 to the ongoing fight against malaria, HIV, and MPOX, the US government prioritizes the health and welfare of our friends in Kenya," read the statement in part.

Sources said the ambassador resigned because she feared newly elected US President Donald Trump may fire her for spectating the murder of Gen Z in Kenya by President William Ruto’s regime in June and July this year.

During the anti-government protests, the Ruto regime killed 61 people and Meg Whitman didn’t utter a word to condemn the killings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST