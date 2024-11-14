Kenyans living in informal settlements don’t have garbage because they ‘eat everything’ - CS ADEN DUALE says





Thursday, November 14, 2024 - Environment Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale has mocked Kenyans living in informal settlements like Kibra and Mathare saying they don’t contribute to polluting the Nairobi River because they 'eat everything'

Speaking on Wednesday at a climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Duale stated that Nairobi River pollution is primarily caused by the middle class, as they are the ones who have the most garbage.

“Middle-class people pollute the Nairobi River, not those in informal settlements. Those in informal settlements don't have garbage, they eat everything,” Duale said.

Following his remarks, many Kenyans took to social media and accused the CS of disrespecting Kenyans living in slums.

Here are some comments from Kenyans.

“I have never seen a disrespectful government like this. Abusing the people in slums that they eat everything including garbage is bad. We shall soon eat you Cs Aden Duale!” Hon Katiwa wrote

“Aden Duale just called informal settlers CHOKORAA! Such an unfortunate statement from a leader! The statement was more damaging to the informal settlers than the middle class. Funny thing is that President William Ruto also sees them the same way- bunch of Chokoras & voting tools,” George Tiano wrote.

