A notorious Airbnb thief captured on CCTV - Who knows this guy? (VIDEO).

Friday, November 29, 2024 - Police have launched a manhunt for a middle-aged man believed to be behind the theft of electronic items in Airbnbs.

The suspected serial thief was captured on camera stealing a huge TV screen in one of the short-stay apartments.

In the video, the suspect is seen covering his face with a hoodie as he walks down the stairs carrying a stolen TV.

The owner of the Airbnb, who was left counting losses, shared the CCTV footage of the theft incident on social media, hoping that the identity of the suspect would be unveiled.

The suspect is believed to have conducted robberies in other Airbnbs around the city.

Watch the footage.

Airbnb thief. He steals screens from airbnbs. Help identify the guy pic.twitter.com/vvHPZXCohU — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) November 29, 2024

