Bring Adani to upgrade Kabunde Airstrip into an Airport – RAILA’s man PETER KALUMA tells RUTO after Kenyans rejected all Adani deals





Saturday, November 30, 2024 - Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has urged President William Ruto not to abandon Adani entirely after cancelling all his deals, arguing that he could still be useful.

Kaluma urged Ruto to engage the Adani Group to upgrade and maintain the Kabunde Airstrip in Homa Bay County, transforming it into a full-fledged airport.

He argued that the country's economy is strained and that the government seemingly lacks the necessary funds to extend the airstrip's runway.

As a solution, he suggested that Adani Group be engaged under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, claiming that airlines have been forced to withdraw operations to and from Kabunde Airstrip due to landing and takeoff risks.

"Our economy is constrained and it is now clear the government lacks funds for the long-awaited extension of the runway of Kabunde Airstrip in Homa Bay.

"Airlines are forced to withdraw operations to and from Homa Bay due to the landing and takeoff risks attendant to the short runway, despite this being a very central and highly lucrative route.

"Please bring in ADANI to extend the runway and to build the airstrip into an airport under a public-private partnership arrangement," Kaluma remarked.

His remarks come after President William Ruto cancelled Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and KETRACO deals with Adani due to corruption.

During his State of the Nation address, the Head of State revealed that the new orders followed information from "international partners" regarding Adani's integrity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST