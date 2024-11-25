Here is the name of a Senator from Mt Kenya who was allegedly offered KSh 20 million by RUTO to betray GACHAGUA but he refused





Monday, November 25, 2024 - President William Ruto reportedly used Sh 2.5 billion of taxpayer’s money to ensure his former Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, was impeached.

This was revealed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, who said the Head of State used the billions to bribe Members of Parliament and senators to impeach Gachagua who was then a thorn in the flesh of his government.

Cementing Njiru ‘s assertion on Sunday in Muranga county, Gachagua said Murang’a Senator, Joel Nyutu was offered Sh 20 million by Ruto to betray Gachagua but he refused.

“I am proud of Muranga leaders especially Joe Nyutu who was offered a bribe of Sh 20 million by Ruto and his agents to betray me but he refused,” Gachagua told the faithful at a Kigumo church.

He termed other Mt Kenya leaders as traitors and urged the electorate to send them home in 2027.

