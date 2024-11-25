Here is the name of a Senator from Mt Kenya who was allegedly offered KSh 20 million by RUTO to betray GACHAGUA but he refused

Monday, November 25, 2024 - President William Ruto reportedly used Sh 2.5 billion of taxpayer’s money to ensure his former Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, was impeached.
This was revealed by former
President Uhuru Kenyatta’s lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, who said the Head of State used
the billions to bribe Members of Parliament and senators to impeach Gachagua
who was then a thorn in the flesh of his government.
Cementing Njiru ‘s assertion on
Sunday in Muranga county, Gachagua said Murang’a Senator, Joel Nyutu
was offered Sh 20 million by Ruto to betray Gachagua but he refused.
“I am proud of Muranga leaders
especially Joe Nyutu who was offered a bribe of Sh 20 million by Ruto and his
agents to betray me but he refused,” Gachagua told the faithful at a Kigumo
church.
He termed other Mt Kenya leaders
as traitors and urged the electorate to send them home in 2027.
