Saturday, November 2, 2024 - A lady cyclist escaped death by a whisker after she was ambushed by thugs along the Southern Bypass and stabbed.

Reports indicate that the ruthless thugs dragged her into the forest after stabbing her and robbed her of her items, including the bike.

The robbery incident occurred in broad daylight near the Safaricom Booster.

The victim was found lying unconscious in her birthday suit, with bloodied clothes next to her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.